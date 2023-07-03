Hazy sunshine and very warm today. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 90.
High pressure building off the coast and low pressure over central Canada will produce a northerly flow over the Pacific Northwest. This will push wildfire smoke from Canada south into WA and OR later this evening through at least Thursday. Right now, most of the smoke looks to be elevated for the next couple of days limiting its impact on our air quality. However, models are suggesting air quality could drop to moderate on the 4th of July and Wednesday. We will need to monitor the air quality closely this week.
Heads Up... Winds will be a bit gusty (20-30 MPH) today for areas north and west of the viewing area. This will greatly increase the fire danger for the Upper Columbia Basin, Waterville Plateau, Okanogen Valley and the west slopes of the Cascades.
Red Flag Warning Until 11 PM Today
- Grant, Douglas and Okanogan Counties
- Critical Fire Danger
- Fires Spread Rapidly
- Be Safe
- Use extreme caution with fireworks
Fire Weather Watch - West Slopes of the Cascades... Tuesday Morning-Wednesday
- High Fire Danger
- Be Safe
- Use extreme caution with fireworks
A weak disturbance will slide down the front side of the ridge tomorrow just clipping the WA and British Columbia border. This will produce a few stray showers/t-storms north of Spokane tomorrow afternoon. Hazy and hot elsewhere for the 4th of July with temperatures in the mid 90s and a little breezy with gusts 15-20 mph. This will elevate the fire danger slightly tomorrow so please be safe and don't create a spark that could start the next wildfire. Temperatures will continue to climb Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 90s-low 100s. An upper-level low will develop off the coast Friday and move inland this weekend. At this time any precipitation chances should be confined to the mountains with a few stray showers/t-storms. Daytime highs drop a couple of degrees but remain above average with highs in the mid-upper 90s and lows in the 60s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.