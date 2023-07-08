WEATHER ALERT- July 8th , 2023
Heat Advisory - Until 8pm Sunday
-Lower WA Columbia Basin
-Lower OR Basin
-Foothills of the Blues
-Yakima/Kittitas Valley
-Triple digits temps = Extreme caution when outdoors
-Drink lots of water, take breaks often and wear sunscreen
Red Flag Warning - Until 11pm Tonight (Saturday) {expired early @ 9:20 pm}
-Central Oregon & OR Blues
-Hot temperatures and extreme fire danger in surrounding areas
-Chance of Thunderstorms raises risks of fires
-Gusty winds can spread any fires fast
Tonight, into the start of the week, there's a chance of thunderstorms the Central Oregon Blues which raises the fire concerns in the area. A slow building ridge turns into a trough and moves onshore Monday. We'll start to see the winds from the trough pick up on Tuesday. Winds will pick up any were between 15-25 MPH but gusts can get up to 40 MPH. Winds will be focused around the Southern Blues through the Kittitas Valley.
By Tuesday, a westerly flow comes back with breezier to gusty winds mostly in the Cascade Gaps, Columbia Basin and Foothills of the Blues. Although we'll see gusts between 35-45MPH, the temperatures go down slightly, lowering some fire concerns. The shortwave comes in on Wednesday with cooler temperatures before another warm up headed into the following weekend.
Tri-Cities
Sunday: HOT & SUNNY - 102/68
Monday: Sunny, breezy - 95/62
Tuesday: Sunny - 92/60
Wednesday: Sunny - 90/59
Thursday: Sunny - 92/60
Friday: Sunny 95/64
Yakima
Sunday: HOT & SUNNY, gusty then breezy- 99/66
Monday: Sunny & breezy, chance of mtn. t-storms - 92/58
Tuesday: Sunny & breezy - 90/57
Wednesday: Sunny - 90/59
Thursday: Sunny - 91/60
Friday: Sunny - 93/62
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.