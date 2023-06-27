Partly cloudy tonight with a lingering stray shower/t-storm in the Cascades. with lows in the 60s. Partly sunny, warmer and breezy with only a slight chance for a stray shower/t-storm. Highs in the low-mid 90s.
The latest radar is currently showing a couple of weakening t-storms along the Yakima/Klickitat County line in the Cascades. There's also a large area of light-moderate showers from Ritzville to Spokane. If this area holds together, it will move into the viewing area overnight. The upper-level low responsible for today's convection should be in southwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Wrap around moisture and instability will bring a chance for showers and may a stray t-storm in the foothills/Blues tomorrow morning through early afternoon. The East Slopes could also see a few stray t-storms again Wednesday afternoon.
Ridging will push into the Pacific Northwest resulting in a big warm-up Thursday and Friday with highs climbing into the mid 90s-100! An upper-level trough will move over the ridge this weekend with slightly cooler temperatures and breezy winds with gusts 25-30. The dry gusty winds will increase our fire danger both Saturday and Sunday, highs in the low-upper 90s. Mostly sunny, dry and hot early next week with highs in the mid 90s-100 by the 4th of July. Stay Cool!
