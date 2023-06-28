Mostly sunny and hot this evening with breezy winds developing, gusts 15-20 mph in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. This will likely increase the fire danger there. Stray thunderstorms in the Cascades and east slopes will continue until 8-9 PM. Mostly clear, mild and lighter wind overnight with lows in the 50s-60s.
Ridging will push into the Pacific Northwest resulting in a big warm-up Thursday and Friday with highs climbing into the mid 90s-100!
An upper-level trough will move over the ridge this weekend producing breezy to gusty winds at 20-35 mph. Weather Alert Day for Saturday as the hot ,dry and gusty conditions will give us a high Fire Danger.
Fire Weather Watch... Saturday (this may need to be extended into Sunday)
- Hot, Dry and Gusty Winds
- W 15-25 Gusts 35 MPH
- Fires Spread Rapidly
- No Outdoor Burning
Mostly sunny and the hot weather continues into next week with highs in the mid 90s-100s.
