Weather Alert... Through Sunday in the Columbia Basin of WA/OR - Daytime highs will remain in the low 100s and overnight lows will slowly be warming from the mid 60s Friday night to near 70 by this weekend. Models cool us to the low-mid 90s on Monday, but increase our winds. This will likely produce critical fire danger across the region.
Heat Advisory - Columbia Basin... Saturday Noon-Sunday 8 PM
- Highs: 98-104
- Overnight Lows: Near 70
- Stay Hydrated
- Keep Cool
- Do not leave anyone or pets alone in vehicles
Hazy and hot this evening with temperatures in the mid 90s-low 100s. Winds will be locally breezy in the Kittitas Valley until midnight with gusts 25 MPH. clear and mild tonight with lows in the mid 60s. Sunny and hot tomorrow with highs in the upper 90s-low 100s. The Cascades and Blues will have a chance for stray t-storms with dry lighting from 11 AM-11 PM. This will increase the fire danger in the mountains.
Red Flag Warning - Southern Blues, OR... Saturday 11 AM-11PM
- Critical Fire Danger
- Dry thunderstorms
- Lightning
- Gusts near t-storms 40 MPH
- Fires spread rapidly
A couple of disturbances will move through the ridge this weekend with a chance for stray mountain thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The lower elevations will remain hot and dry with highs in the upper 90s-low 100s. Sunday will be the hottest day in the Columbia Basin with highs 101-104 with overnight lows near 70.
Models are showing a weather disturbance heading towards the coast next Monday and tightening the pressure gradient as it pushes into the ridge. This will result in breezy to windy conditions across the viewing area Monday and Tuesday. The strongest winds will occur on Monday with gusts 25-35 mph. This may push our fire danger to critical and a Red Flag Warning may be necessary. Temperatures "cool" early next week with highs in the low-mid 90s, which is still above average. Highs will be back to the mid-upper 90s by Friday and Saturday.
