RED FLAG WARNING - until 11:00 p.m.
-Low Humidity
-Winds: NW 15-25 MPH
-Gusts: 30 MPH
-East slopes of the WA/OR Cascades, Lower Columbia Basin and Kittitas Valley
-No outdoor burning, no fireworks, extra caution with campfires and grills
Wind Advisory- Ended early
Tonight, clear but still warm in upper 50s mid to low 60s for the lower basin. A closed low in eastern Canada moves West pushing some warmer and dry air towards the PNW. This brings breezy conditions to start the week with temperatures in the mid and upper 90s. It's possible we see Fire Weather Watches Monday, heading into Tuesday.
Tuesday we'll see a ridge along California bringing us northerly winds at 10-15 MPH followed by a westerly flow Wednesday. Temperatures on Wednesday through Friday will remain in the triple digits until a slight drop next weekend. Another closed low, this time off the coast, cools us down a degree or two by Saturday. This low with low humidity and winds 10-15 MPH increases our Fire Danger.
Tri-Cites
Sunday: Sunny and breezy - 93/60
Monday: Sunny and warmer - 94/61
Tuesday: Sunny and HOT - 98/63
Wednesday: Sunny and HOTTTTT - 100/65
Thursday: HOT - 102/69
Friday: HOTTEST DAY - 103/68
Saturday: HOT - 101/66
Yakima
Sunday: Sunny and breezy, PM gusts - 90/56
Monday: Sunny and breezy - 91/58
Tuesday: Sunny and warmer - 93/60
Wednesday: Sunny - 94/61
Thursday: Sunny and HOT - 97/64
Friday: HOT - 99/65
Saturday: HOT - 98/66
Stay cool and hydrated.
