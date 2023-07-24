July 24, 2023
Red Flag Warning - Until 11pm Monday
-Winds: 15-25 MPH
-Gusty: 35-40 MPH
-Low Humidity
-Critical Fire Danger
This evening will remain breezy to gusty with the Red Flag Warning in effect. A low-pressure system off the coast makes way inland with showers on the west side. Some stray showers over the upper Cascades however we'll just see some increased cloud coverage. Tonight, will be breezy and mostly clear. Smoke and haze from fires around the area make their way North into Tri-Cities. Air quality will continue to be monitored as fires are contained.
As we head into the rest of the week, temperatures take a slight dip mid-week before we go back to the seasonal average. Thursday will be mostly sunny to sunny skies into Waterfollies weekend. After triple digits the last few weeks, we dip down into the 90s.
Tri-Cities
Tuesday: Sunny and gusty - 89/60
Wednesday: Sunny and breezy - 88/59
Thursday: Mostly Sunny - 90/60
Friday: Sunny -92/61
Saturday: Sunny - 94/62
Sunday: Sunny - 95/61
Yakima
Tuesday: Sunny and windy - 84/53
Wednesday: Sunny and breezy - 86/54
Thursday: Sunny and evening clouds - 86/55
Friday: Mostly clear to clear - 89/58
Saturday: Sunny - 91/59
Sunday: Sunny - 92/58
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.