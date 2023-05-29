Happy Memorial Day everyone! It's going to be a hot and beautiful day ahead.
Before the good news, there's a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms throughout Central Oregon trickling into parts of the Blues and into the Palouse. Eventually moving its way into the panhandle of Idaho over the next two days. Breezy and gusty winds in the Kittitas Valley staying today and tomorrow, mostly breezy in the Lower Basin.
Temperatures are going into the upper 80s and it's increasing our fire dangers over the next couple of days. Great temperatures to fire up the grill this Memorial Day but remember to stay aware of any embers with the winds. Winds ranging from 15-20 MPH. Gusts 25-30 MPH mostly along the East slopes of the WA & OR Cascades. Daytime highs in the upper 80s today with overnight lows in the mid 50s for Tri-Cities and Yakima.
Now time for the good news. After Tuesday evening, we'll temps drop into the mid and low 80s across the region, cooling overnight. No more gusty winds but just some breezy conditions. We'll see another round of warmer temperatures by Friday to prepare for what feels like a heat wave over the weekend. We'll stay with mostly clear to sunny skies all week long. Overnight lows will be ranging from mid 50s for Tri-Cities to upper 40s for Yakima, then into the 60s over the weekend.
Tri-Cities
Memorial Day: Mostly clear and warm - 89/56
Tuesday: Sunny and breezy - 86/53 (Remember to stay fire wise)
Wednesday: Sunny Increased fire risks - 82/50
Thursday: Sunny, slight cool down - 80/52
Friday: Sunny and warming back up - 84/55
Saturday: Heating up, Sunny - 90/60
Sunday: HOT AND SUNNY - 93/62
Yakima:
Memorial Day: Mostly sunny with gusty winds - 86/54
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy AM/gusty afternoon - 84/50
Wednesday: Sunny and breezy (cool down) - 80/49
Thursday: Mostly sunny - 78/47
Friday: Mostly sunny (warming back up) - 82/52
Saturday: Sunny - 89/62
Sunday: HOT AND SUNNY - 92/62
