June 5th Forecast
It's getting hot! Hitting the low 90s for Tri-Cities today dropping in the 50s across the region. Temperatures go back into the 90s tomorrow as we prepare for upper 90s on Wednesday. Two lows above and below Washington push in some moisture on Wednesday night into Thursday evening. We'll have a slight chance of stray showers in Northeast Oregon. For the weekend, we'll have partly cloudy skies with relatively nice temperatures. By next week, we'll start to see closer to average temperatures for the time of year.
Tri-Cities
Tuesday: Sunny and HOT - 94/62
Wednesday: HOTTEST DAY YET - 98/67
Thursday: Partly Cloudy, chance of pm showers - 90/63
Friday: Partly cloudy - 82/60
Saturday: Mostly sunny - 84/61
Sunday: Mostly sunny - 90/64
Monday: Mostly sunny - 91/63
Yakima
Tuesday: Sunny and HOT - 90/60
Wednesday: HOTTEST DAY YET - 96/64
Thursday: Partly cloudy, chance of pm showers - 96/60
Friday: Chance of stray AM - 80/58
Saturday: Partly cloudy - 84/61
Sunday: Mostly sunny - 86/60
Monday: Mostly sunny - 89/60
