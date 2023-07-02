Clear and starry night with overnight lows in the low 60s. Hot and dry next couple of days with a slight breeze.. Dry NW flow and some weak shortwaves moving through the PNW bring some smoke and hazy conditions late Monday night into Tuesday. The smoke and haze are from the wildfires in Canada and there's no concern for the air quality. It'll be a hot and hazy 4th of July with temperatures in the mid 90s.
Wednesday, HOLD ON TIGHT. Here comes those triple digits. A ridge of pressure in the Rockies combined with a trough off shore brings drier and warmer temperatures, making heat the main concern. Temperatures with be about 10 degrees above normal so remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you're working outdoors. Thursday will be the warmest day this week with still dry and HOT conditions is could lead to a heat advisory. We'll also see low humidity that is another concern for fire dangers.
Through the weekend, a closed low over the coast will move over the PNW bringing in a slight chance of mountain thunderstorms Friday night. The main area is in the higher elevations of the Cascades and eastern OR mountains. Breezy conditions continue with winds between 10-15 MPH. We also have cooler temperatures across the area throughout the weekend. Mid 90s/triple digits lower basin and 80s in the mountains. Sunday looks a little cooler, dropping into the low 90s in the Basin, low to mid 80s in the mountains.
For anyone working outdoors over the next couple of days, stay hydrated, take frequent breaks and avoid doing any yard work with sparks to avoid starting a fire.
Tri-Cities
Monday: Sunny and breezy - 92/59
Fourth of July: Hazy and breezy - 96/62
Wednesday: Sunny and HOT - 100/68
Thursday: Sunny and Hottest day - 102/68
Friday: HOT, chance of pm mountain t-storms - 100/66
Saturday: Sunny and chance of pm mountain t-storms - 98/66
Yakima
Monday: Sunny and breezy - 90/58
Fourth of July: Hazy and breezy - 93/60
Wednesday: Sunny and hot - 98/64
Thursday: Hottest day of the week - 100/66
Friday: Sunny, chance of mountain t-storms - 98/63
Saturday: Sunny and chance of mountain t-storms - 92/60
