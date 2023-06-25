The heat is here to stay! Hitting the mid to upper 90s next weekend.
An upper-level trough brings isolated thunderstorms through the area through into Tuesday night. The temperatures will start to go up into the mid and upper 90s by Thursday. Still a little breezy/gusty in the Kittitas Valley - 15-25 MPH.
Wednesday an upper-level low pressure system makes its way through the PNW bringing warmer temperatures and dry conditions. There's a chance we can see increased fire dangers during this time. Main concern would be 4th of July fireworks sparking some fires.
Remember to check burn bans as we head into the prime summer heat. Stay hydrated and wear that sunscreen when doing any outdoor activities.
Tri-Cities
Monday: Partly cloudy, mtn t-storms - 91/64
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, mtn t-storms, breezy - 90/64
Wednesday: Partly sunny - 90/64
Thursday: Mostly sunny - 95/65
Friday: Mostly sunny and dry, increased fire dangers - 97/64
Saturday: HOT, increased fire danger - 98/64
Yakima
Monday: Partly cloudy, mtn. t-storms and gusty - 89/62
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, gusty evening - 89/62
Wednesday: Partly cloudy - 90/62
Thursday: Mostly sunny, warming up - 94/63
Friday: Mostly sunny, HOT, fire danger - 94/62
Saturday: Clear skies, HOT and high fire danger - 96/63
