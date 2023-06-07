Partly to mostly sunny and very hot with a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms in the Blues. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, upper 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 90s.
An upper-level low still sitting over CA will send another disturbance and some mid-level moisture into the northeast mountains of OR today. This will likely trigger a few thunderstorms later this afternoon and tonight. Any storm that does develop in the Blues could be locally strong/severe with gusty winds, small hail, moderate-heavy downpours and lightning. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a marginal risk for severe storms in the mountains of OR after 3 PM.
The low continues to move northeast overnight and this will send enough moisture and instability for hit or storms in the lower elevations by tomorrow morning after 10. SPC shifts the threat for strong/severe north and east tomorrow from the Palouse north to the Inland Northwest and east into MT. Stray showers and t-storms chance will continue Friday as models try to develop an upper-level low over the Columbia Basin. Cooler and breezy as well to end the work week with highs in the low 90s Thursday and mid 80s Friday.
Partly sunny with a slight chance for a mountain shower/t-storm with highs in the mid-upper 80s. High pressure returns Sunday through early next week with dry and hot weather, highs in the low-mid 90s. Breezy to gusty winds develop next Tuesday and Wednesday with gusts 25-30 MPH. This will likely increase our fire danger - Please be Firewise!
