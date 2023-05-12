Happy Fri-Yay!!!
Sunny and warmer today. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, upper 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 80s.
The strong ridge building north towards British Columbia and an offshore flow will result in hot temperatures across the Pacific Northwest this weekend with highs climbing into the upper 80s-90s. A cut-off low is currently forming over the four corners region will retrograde (move backwards towards the west). This will create a tight pressure gradient across the region by Saturday afternoon into Sunday with gusts 25-35 mph. This may elevate fire danger somewhat this weekend, but the good news is many of the fuel sources are not dried out at this time.
By Monday the cut-off low will undercut the ridge, sitting off the northwest coast of OR, sending a little moisture and instability into the region. This will likely be enough to trigger a few afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms Monday. By Tuesday the low weakens and dissipates as the ridge strengthens. This will allow the temperatures to remain well above average, in the low-mid 90s through next weekend.
