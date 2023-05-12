Tonight, it will be clear and calm with overnight lows in the low to mid50s.
A warming trend has begun as a ridge of high pressures builds along the coast, this trend will bring abundant sunshine and unseasonably hot temperatures 10-20 degrees above normal. Highs for Mother’s Day weekend will jump to the 90s. Breezy to gusty winds will develop Saturday and Sunday wind gusts 25-35 MPH Saturday and 30-40 MPH Sunday.
More hot weather for Monday and a few isolated thunderstorms may develop across the region Sunday night/ Monday.
Rivers, creeks and streams continue to run high and fast many at bank full and potential minor flooding early next week for the Naches River.
Tri-Cities
Friday Night... Clear and Calm... 53
Saturday... Sunny and Hot, PM Windy... 92/60 (Record: 97/1949)
Mother's Day... Sunny, Windy and Hot... 92/60 (Record: 101/1939)
Monday... Mostly/Partly Sunny, PM Shower/Stray T-Storm... 91/59 (Record: 97/1939)
Tuesday... Mostly/Partly Sunny 93/61 (Record: 96/2006)
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny and Hot... 94/62
Thursday... Mostly Sunny and Hot... 95/63
Yakima
Friday Night... Clear and Calm... 52
Saturday... Sunny, PM Windy and Hot... 90/58 (Record: 96/1949)
Mother's Day... Sunny, Windy and Hot... 90/59 (Record: 95/1973)
Monday... Mostly/Partly Sunny PM Showers/Stray T-Storm... 88/57 (Record: 94/2012)
Tuesday... Mostly/Partly Sunny and Hot... 90/58 (Record: 97/2006)
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny and Hot... 91/59
Thursday... Mostly Sunny and Hot... 92/60
