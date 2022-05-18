RICHLAND, Wash. -
The cold weather in our region has left Ray French Orchard in Richland seeing an impact on their crops.
The size of the crop will be lighter this year and the rate of growth for cherries has slowed down.
NBC Right Now is told the cherries will be sweeter because there are more leaves to feed the cherries.
Last year, the trees needed to be thinned out because there were so many clusters.
A second generation farmer at Ray French Orchard, Robin French, says "the maturity has really slowed down. They actually bloom on the normal date, but it's just the weather and the cold nights."
French says the average temps currently are different from years passed.
"I think we are ten days behind normal, maybe two weeks."
The orchard has two acres of "U-Pick" Rainier Cherries and French believes they may be ready for picking around June 14th.
