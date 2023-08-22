The Air Quality Alert has been canceled. Current air quality ranges from good (Yakima/Kittitas Valleys) to unhealthy for sensitive groups (Columbia Basin and Foothills). Expect improving air quality overnight, lows in the upper 40s-mid 50s. Mostly sunny and a little hazy tomorrow, highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.
A quiet weather pattern Wednesday through Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs warming into the mid-upper 80s. An upper-level low will drop south out of the Gulf of Alaska and stall out off the coast of WA/OR Friday morning. By late Friday afternoon/evening the low will kick a disturbance into the region with a slight chance for a few showers or a stray t-storm. Ridging builds into the Pacific Northwest this weekend as the low retrogrades westward. This will allow temperatures to climb into the low-mid 90s this weekend (maybe the upper 90s Sunday).
The low moves inland Monday night-early Tuesday morning with breezy winds and a slight chance for a few showers. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be in the Cascades and Blues. Highs Monday in the low to mid 90s, then cooling into the mid 80s on Tuesday.
