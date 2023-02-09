Tonight, increasing clouds and strong gusty winds in the foothills of the Oregon Blues, winds 20-30 mph and gusts up to 55 MPH additionally breezy to gusty winds for Walla Walla...decreasing overnight.
Friday increasing clouds with light mountain snow in the Cascades and a slight chance of stray showers for the lower elevations.
The weekend looks to be dry with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Breezy winds return Monday and Tuesday with a chance of stray scattered showers on Monday...Tuesday Valentines Day looks to be mostly sunny and dry.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY ALONG THE BASE OF THE OREGON BLUE MOUNTAINS...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
along the base of the Blue Mountains.
* WHERE...Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase this afternoon and
should peak during the evening and overnight hours before
decreasing Friday morning.
Tri-Cities
Thursday Night... Increasing Clouds... 32
Friday... Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower... 50/29
Saturday... Partly Sunny... 47/29
Sunday... Partly Cloudy... 50/37
Monday... Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Stray Shower... 51/31
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 47/27
Yakima
Thursday Night... Increasing Clouds... 28
Friday... Mostly Cloudy, Then Clearing... 49/27
Saturday... Sunny... 48/27
Sunday... Partly Cloudy... 48/32
Monday... Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Stray Shower... 48/27
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny ... 46/23
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.