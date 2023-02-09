Tonight, increasing clouds and strong gusty winds in the foothills of the Oregon Blues, winds 20-30 mph and gusts up to 55 MPH additionally breezy to gusty winds for Walla Walla...decreasing overnight. 

Friday increasing clouds with light mountain snow in the Cascades and a slight chance of stray showers for the lower elevations. 

The weekend looks to be dry with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Breezy winds return Monday and Tuesday with a chance of stray scattered showers on Monday...Tuesday Valentines Day looks to be mostly sunny and dry. 

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY ALONG THE BASE OF THE OREGON BLUE MOUNTAINS... 
 
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph 
 along the base of the Blue Mountains. 
 
* WHERE...Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. 
 
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday. 
 
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. 
 Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may 
 result. 
 
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase this afternoon and 
 should peak during the evening and overnight hours before 
 decreasing Friday morning. 

Tri-Cities 

Thursday Night... Increasing Clouds... 32 

Friday... Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower... 50/29 

Saturday... Partly Sunny... 47/29 

Sunday... Partly Cloudy... 50/37 

Monday... Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Stray Shower... 51/31 

Tuesday...  Mostly Sunny... 47/27 

Yakima 

Thursday Night... Increasing Clouds... 28 

Friday... Mostly Cloudy, Then Clearing... 49/27 

Saturday... Sunny... 48/27 

Sunday... Partly Cloudy... 48/32 

Monday... Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Stray Shower... 48/27 

Tuesday...  Mostly Sunny ... 46/23 