Increasing clouds tonight with slightly warmer overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with stray showers in the early evening and increasing overnight. Snow showers develop in the Cascades and Blues Sunday afternoon with light accumulations to start with increasing overnight with accumulations of 1-3".
Spring arrives Monday at 2:24 PM with a chance of showers for the lower elevations and more snow in the mountains and strong gusty winds. Tuesday & Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and more Mountain snow with accumulations of 2-4" in the Cascades and the Blues and around an inch for Snoqualmie Pass.
Tri-Cities
Saturday Night... Increasing Clouds... 36
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, PM Showers, Windy... 61/40
Monday... Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers... 59/38
Tuesday... Scattered Showers, Breezy... 55/36
Wednesday... AM Showers... 59/35
Thursday... Partly Sunny, Breezy... 59/35
Yakima
Saturday Night... Increasing Clouds... 34
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, PM Showers... 56/38
Monday... Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers, Breezy ... 54/36
Tuesday... Scattered Showers, Breezy... 53/35
Wednesday... AM Showers... 56/32
Thursday... Partly Sunny, Breezy... 54/30
