The calm before the hot temperatures at the end of the week.
We still have slight chance of isolated thunderstorms in Northeast Oregon, specifically in the Blues and Wallowa mountains. Tonight, will stay calm into the rest of the week. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies in the in central Oregon and the Columbia Basin.
A shortwave roll in through Southwest Washington into Central Washington with warmer temperatures Tomorrow. However, the gusty winds are sticking around into tomorrow for the Kittitas Valley with gusts ranging 25-35 MPH. We'll start to see near to normal temperatures for the week until a warm up over the weekend.
Over the weekend, there's an upper-level flow moving through the PNW, meaning HOT over the weekend. We start in the mid 80s tomorrow drop a degree or two before the jump to the 90s over the weekend.
Tri-Cities
Wednesday: Mostly clear to sunny breezy - 81/53
Thursday: Mostly clear to sunny - 81/53
Friday: Sunny and warming up - 86/54
Saturday: HOT and clear - 90/57
Sunday: HOT and clear - 95/60
Monday: HOT and clear - 94/62
Tuesday: HOT and clear - 96/63
Yakima
Wednesday: Mostly clear, gusty Kittitas Valley - 78/46
Thursday: Mostly clear and breezy - 78/48
Friday: Sunny and clear - 84/52
Saturday: Sunny and clear - 87/58
Sunday: HOT - 91/58
Monday: HOT - 93/60
Tuesday: HOT - 94/62
