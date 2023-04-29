It's going to be warm and sunny to grab your glasses and sunscreen and head outside today. We'll be sticking in the mid to upper 80s for today. Cooling off a little at the start of the week as we get a little disturbance which calls for the chance of stray showers Sunday night into Monday throughout the Columbia Basin and Yak/Kittitas Valleys.
We've got a Hydraulic Outlook: meaning warmer temps + melting snow = high water levels and faster flows in the rivers. If you are planning to head out the next couple of days, be extra careful in these areas. As temperatures increase, we'll start to see more people out on the water, however that doesn't mean water temperatures aren't swimming ready. Out on the boat? WEAR A LIFE JACKET!
Tri-Cities
Saturday: Mostly sunny skies, slightly breezy - 87/58
Sunday: Clear start, increasing clouds, possible PM showers - 84/55
Monday: Chance of AM showers - 77/54
Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies - 84/56
Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies, chance of PM stray shower - 87/56
Thursday: Chance of stray showers - 77/52
Yakima
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy slopes - 86/57
Sunday: Partly sunny, pm clouds, possible stray shower - 80/52
Monday: Chance of stray showers - 76/50
Tuesday: Partly sunny, chance of stray showers - 82/51
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chance of stray showers - 80/52
Thursday: Partly sunny once again - 70/45
