Increasing clouds with a chance of isolated thunderstorms tonight. We may see strong gusty winds as the storm passes through and maybe some hail pea sized or smaller. Overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.
Tuesday we may see stray showers in the morning then gradual clearing by the afternoon with slightly cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday high pressure will move in and bring abundant sunshine and a gradual warming trend into Mother’s Day weekend temps will be in the 70s and 80s by the end of the week and get ready for this in the 90s for Saturday and Sunday.
Tri-Cities
Monday Night... Showers/T-storm... 50
Tuesday... Partly Sunny, Stray Shower... 69/44
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny... 76/47
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, Warm... 81/50
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Warm... 86/53
Saturday... Sunny and Hot... 91/59
Mother's Day... Sunny and Hot... 94/60
Yakima
Monday Night ... Showers/T-storm... 45
Tuesday... Partly Sunny, Stray Shower... 69/42
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny... 73/46
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, Warm... 78/49
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Warm... 83/53
Saturday... Sunny and Hot... 88/59
Mother's Day... Sunny and Hot... 92/60
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.