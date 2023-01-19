Enjoy the sunshine today because low clouds and fog return tonight throw tomorrow. Morning temperatures in the mid 20s-low 30s, near 40 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s.
High pressure builds inland tonight and tomorrow with dry weather. However, low clouds and fog will develop overnight under a strengthening inversion. The stratus and fog layer will keep temperatures in the upper 30s through Saturday. The next front arrives Saturday afternoon/evening with mountain snow (2-4") and a slight chance for a stray evening rain shower in the lower elevations. Winds could become a little breezy Saturday afternoon and evening, especially in the Kittitas Valley. The front will break the inversion late Saturday as it moves across the region. This will make Sunday the best day of the weekend with sunshine and warmer temperatures highs in the mid 40s and lows in the 20s.
High pressure returns Monday bringing another round of low clouds and fog through the middle of next week. Highs will struggle to climb out of the mid-upper 30s.
