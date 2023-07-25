Tuesday - July 25, 2023 Forecast
Tomorrow will be a repeat of today with cooler temperatures. A warm up in headed our way on Thursday and the fire danger remains high with low humidity levels and the gusty winds. Friday into the weekend we stay in the low/mid 90s for Waterfollies.
Friday, a trough off the coast makes way inland with dry and a southwest flow then the second one on Sunday with gusts up to 30 MPH, winds at 20-25 MPH. However, there's no concern for any warnings at the moment. Starting next week, we return to seasonal average temperatures then warm up for above normal temperatures. Overnight lows will go into the mid 50s and low 60s.
Tri-Cities
Wednesday: Sunny and breezy - 88/60
Thursday: Sunny and breezy/gusty - 91/61
Friday: Sunny and warming up - 92/60
Saturday: WATERFOLLIES, Sunny and nice - 94/62
Sunday: Sunny and dry - 94/61
Monday: Sunny - 96/62
Yakima
Wednesday: Sunny and gusty - 86/56
Thursday: Sunny and breezy - 88/58
Friday: Sunny - 90/58
Saturday: Sunny - 92/60
Sunday: Sunny and gusty - 90/59
Monday: Sunny and gusty - 92/60
