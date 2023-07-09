July 9th Weather Forecast
Red Flag Warning- 11pm Sunday to 8pm Monday
-Gusty winds: 40 MPH
-WA/OR Lower Columbia Basin
-Kittitas Valley and Eastern Washington Cascades
-Chance of Thunderstorms
-Any fires can spread fast!
Heat Advisory - Until 8pm tonight
-HOT
-Stay hydrated when spending time outdoors
-limit your time outdoors
-know what heat exhaustion and heat stroke are
Triple digits once again before the break we get during the week. Temps drop tomorrow to the mid 90s however, we still have a chance of mountain thunderstorms throughout the East Slopes overnight and most of tomorrow. Lower Columbia Basin stays breezy to gusty throughout the night into Tuesday.
Tuesday, the sun is out and here to stay all week before another mini heat wave over the weekend. Temperatures slowly climb from the mid 90s into the low 100s for Saturday and Sunday. The main concern for the triple digit temperatures will be the Lower Basin, Eastern Gorge, Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. There's potential for another Heat Advisory to be issued by then.
I'm thinking we'll have another Weather Alert next weekend seeing we have low 100s.
Tri-Cities
Monday: HOT and breezy then gusty winds - 94/60
Tuesday: Sunny and breezy - 93/61
Wednesday: Sunny - 91/59
Thursday: Sunny - 94/61
Friday: Warming up - 98/62
Saturday: HOT & Sunny - 102/66
Yakima
Monday: Chance of mtn. thunderstorms - 92/58
Tuesday: Sunny and breezy - 90/59
Wednesday: Sunny - 89/57
Thursday: Sunny - 92/60
Friday: Sunny - 94/62
Saturday: HOT & Sunny - 98/66
