Tonight, into tomorrow morning, a round of showers moves West through Washington and Oregon with breezy conditions. Tuesday a closed loves brings showers over the Pacific Northwest with cooler than normal temperatures. With that, we see some isolated thunderstorms with heavy winds along the Cascades. A possible rain/snow mix about 4,500 ft. The chance of showers decreases Tuesday night but winds pick up to 15-25 MPH gusts up to 35 MPH through the Cascade Gaps.
Mid-week we start to warm up a little, not enough to be at seasonal average. Temps will be in the upper 60s/low 60s. Another low off the Oregon/California coast moves in with another round of stray showers and possible thunderstorms in Central Oregon.
We warm up again on Friday into the weekend with temperatures in the 80s and low 90s. Friday night we could see a renegade rain droop throughout the region.
The slight warm up with any instability could lead to thunderstorms in Northeast Oregon and parts of Southeastern Washington mainly on Sunday.
Tri-Cities
Juneteenth: Cloudy, chance of stray showers, breezy - 71/50
Tuesday: Cloudy, chance of stray showers - 70/48
Wednesday: Partly cloudy - 74/50
Thursday: Partly cloudy - 82/55
Friday: Partly cloudy, Chance of PM showers - 86/58
Saturday: Partly sunny, Chance of mtn. t-storms - 90/61
Yakima
Juneteenth: Cloudy, chance of stray showers, mtn mix? - 68/43
Tuesday: Cloudy and breezy - 65/42
Wednesday: Partly cloudy - 70/46
Thursday: Partly cloudy - 80/54
Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy, chance of pm stray - 84/56
Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance of mtn showers - 87/58
