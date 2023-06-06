Sunny and hot. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs low-mid 90s.
Dry and hot conditions are beginning to increase fire risk across the Pacific Northwest. Low humidity, breezy winds and instability is creating a high fire danger along the West Slopes of the Cascades.
Red Flag Warning... West Slopes Cascades - Until 10 PM
- Above 1,500 ft
- Fires Spread Rapidly
- Be Firewise
High pressure building inland will keep us sunny and hot with daytime temperatures 15-20 degrees above average. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 90s to near 100! We also need to keep to watch an upper-level low over central CA. A disturbance rotating around the low will produce showers and t-storms over southern OR this afternoon. As this low drifts north Wednesday afternoon the instability will increase across the OR Blues and areas south. This region could see locally strong to severe storms with gusty winds, hail, heavy downpours and lightning. Most other areas will remain dry and hot, but models are suggesting a stray shower could slide into the foothills after 5 PM. There is also a slight chance for a stray evening shower/t-storm from Ritzville to Spokane.
The upper-level low will continue its slow trek towards MT. Circulation around this low will keep much of the region conditionally unstable with a chance for afternoon/evening showers/t-storms. The best instability and dynamics for strong-severe storms will be from the Palouse north to Spokane and east to western MT. Cooler Thursday with highs in the low 90s. Winds will be breezy Thursday and Friday as the pressure gradient tightens ahead of a cold front that will move across the Pacific Northwest on Friday. Cooler temperatures and a chance for a few showers/t-storms arrive Friday with the front. Highs fall into the low-mid 80s.
The weekend looks fairly quiet with a chance for mountain showers on Saturday, highs in the mid 80s. Mostly sunny and warmer Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 80s-mid 90s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.