Cool overnight with morning lows in the 50s. Partly sunny and warmer tomorrow with a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm, highs in the mid-upper 90s.
We start the Labor Day weekend with an upper-level low nearly stationary over northern CA through Saturday. Several disturbances rotating north around the low will give the region a slight chance for a stray shower/t-storm. The first arrives tomorrow morning with a 10% chance for a stray sprinkle between 6-9 AM. Skies will clear and temperatures will climb into the mid-upper 80s. A second disturbance arrives during the late afternoon/evening with a little more instability and when combined with daytime heating it could produce a few stray showers/t-storms. The best chance will be in Oregon between 5-8. Models suggest the showers/t-storms will weaken and dissipate as they move north into Washington after sunset.
The low opens up and moves northeast overnight-Sunday morning brushing the Blues of WA/OR. It will likely trigger mountain showers and stray thunderstorms between 5-10 AM. A few stray ones may even slide into the foothills during this period. Winds will become breezy with gusts 20-25 MPH and highs a few degrees cooler in the mid 80s. We will also see a weak weather disturbance (models have weakened this since yesterday) drop south along the BC coast and swing it through the region during the afternoon-evening. This system will give us a very slight chance (10%) for a stray shower or sprinkle. Labor Day looks mainly dry, breezy and cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday through Friday looks quiet with perfect daytime highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.
