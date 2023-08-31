Cloudy and cool this evening with light rain showers at times, temperatures in the 60s.  Decreasing showers overnight with lows in the 50s.  Slight chance for a stray early morning shower, then becoming partly sunny and warmer, highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.
 
An upper-level low is currently sitting over the Puget Sound and moving south this evening-tonight.  Showers will decrease overnight as the low moves towards the OR/CA border by Friday morning.  After a stray sprinkle or two early tomorrow morning skies should begin clearing providing us with more sunshine by afternoon and warmer temperatures, highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.  The upper-level low will be in northern CA Saturday and we will see a disturbance rotate around the northern extent of the low.  This will bring a little moisture and instability into the region and may trigger a stray shower or thunderstorm.  However, most areas will remain dry and warmer with highs in the mid-upper 80s.  
 
Increasing clouds and breezy winds Sunday as a compact upper-level low drops south along the coast of Vancouver Island heading towards the Olympic Peninsula.  Note: Models are now about 12 hours faster with this low then they were yesterday.  Temperatures will cool into the upper 70s-low 80s.  The low quickly moves southeast across WA towards northeast OR Sunday night-Monday morning with a few scattered showers.  Highs Monday fall into the mid-upper 70s.  A zonal flow with quiet weather develops Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.