Cloudy and cool this evening with light rain showers at times, temperatures in the 60s. Decreasing showers overnight with lows in the 50s. Slight chance for a stray early morning shower, then becoming partly sunny and warmer, highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.
An upper-level low is currently sitting over the Puget Sound and moving south this evening-tonight. Showers will decrease overnight as the low moves towards the OR/CA border by Friday morning. After a stray sprinkle or two early tomorrow morning skies should begin clearing providing us with more sunshine by afternoon and warmer temperatures, highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. The upper-level low will be in northern CA Saturday and we will see a disturbance rotate around the northern extent of the low. This will bring a little moisture and instability into the region and may trigger a stray shower or thunderstorm. However, most areas will remain dry and warmer with highs in the mid-upper 80s.
Increasing clouds and breezy winds Sunday as a compact upper-level low drops south along the coast of Vancouver Island heading towards the Olympic Peninsula. Note: Models are now about 12 hours faster with this low then they were yesterday. Temperatures will cool into the upper 70s-low 80s. The low quickly moves southeast across WA towards northeast OR Sunday night-Monday morning with a few scattered showers. Highs Monday fall into the mid-upper 70s. A zonal flow with quiet weather develops Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.
