Last fog layer of the week lasts this Fri-YAY morning and possible clearing skies next week

SOUTHEAST WA & NORTHEAST OR - Our freezing fog advisory remains in effect for North Central Oregon and Central Oregon until 9am today. Driving conditions could be hazardous due to freezing weather causing ice on roads and reduced visibility; therefore, use caution while driving. Drive slow, with plenty space between cars, and expect delays.
An air stagnation advisory remains in effect until 4pm this afternoon for the coast range of Northwest Oregon and portions of Southwest Washington. The period of stagnant air will also bring light winds for areas below 1,500 feet.
Today through Sunday, a low stratus deck is still sitting on top of the Lower Columbia Basin, Central Oregon, Yakima Valley, Wallowa County, and Kittitas Valley. Freezing fog will remain above 3,000 feet with slick roads in the early morning and late evenings.
There is a slight chance of freezing drizzle through the Gorge and across the Lower Columbia Basin Saturday morning which could enhance the ice layers on surfaces.
Breezy winds also remain a concern through the Grande Ronde Valley today with gusts 30-40mph.
The strong upper-level ridge that continues to strengthen the fog hanging over us will begin to wane later today. An upper level trough coming Saturday into Sunday with the high pressure sliding to our southeast and low pressure gradient will push in from the northeast mountains and give us those breezy conditions in the Grande Ronde Valley as the pressure gradient tightens.
A cold pool mixed with the upper level trough can give us breezy conditions, mountain snow and rain. A drizzle could fall in the lower elevation areas.
Starting next week until Friday the upper level flow and trough of low pressure could give us some chance of rain over the Cascades and Blues as well as snow.