Mostly sunny and beautiful this evening with temperatures in the low-mid 80s. Clear and cool overnight, morning lows in the upper 40s-low 50s. Lots of sun tomorrow and a little warmer, highs in the mid 80s.
High pressure eastern Pacific will build inland this week setting the stage for a significant warming trend this weekend. This could be our last taste of summer with afternoon highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. That's a good 5-8 degrees above average. The ridge axis begins shifting east Sunday afternoon as an upper-level trough and cold front drops south out of the Gulf of Alaska. The pressure gradient will tighten Sunday afternoon/evening producing breezy winds (20-25 MPH) across the region. Increasing clouds and cooler Monday as the front moves onshore in the morning and east of the Cascades by the afternoon, highs in the low-mid 80s. Cooler air moves in behind the front on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the 40s.
An upper-level low will slide south along the coast of Vancouver Island Tuesday and be located near the mouth of the Columbia River by Wednesday morning. The low will continue moving south towards southern Oregon by Wednesday evening and eventually stall out over northern California Thursday morning. This low will provide the region with breezy winds, cool temperatures and a slight chance for a stray shower Wednesday.
