Mostly cloudy this morning with a few light snow showers, flurries or sprinkles. Breezy and a little sun this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 30s-near 40 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s.
An upper-level low off the northern coast of California is sending wrap around moisture into the Pacific Northwest this morning. This is resulting in some light snow, flurries and sprinkles. The snow showers have set up over far western Benton County into Yakima County and north into eastern Kittitas County. These snow showers have been light but we could end up with a dusting to less than 1/2", especially on grassy areas. The cold and dry Canadian air will spill south of the border tonight as the upper-level low heads toward southern Idaho. Any snow with associated with this storm system will stay over southern OR and ID. Cold tonight with lows dropping into the teens and 20s.
Mostly sunny and colder tomorrow with highs near 40 and lows in the teens-20s. High pressure nudges into the region Thursday with temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees below average. With high pressure overhead by the end of the week we will need to keep an eye on the potential for fog and low clouds. However, the dry airmass may limit their development. The cold and dry weather will take us into early next week with highs in the 30s-near 40 and lows in the teens and 20s.
