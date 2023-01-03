Cloudy, patchy fog with a slight chance for snow or wintry mix showers this morning. Morning temperatures in the mid 20s-low 30s, low-mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 30s.
The first in three weather systems is currently moving across the region this morning. This system will produce light snow and/or wintry mix showers until 10-11 AM. The best chance for any accumulation will be south and east of the Tri-Cities. Accumulation will be light, generally a dusting or less with local spots up to 1/2" in northeast Oregon. The second system arrives overnight with a little snow and possibly a dusting or less in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Finally the third, and stronger system, arrives late Wednesday evening/night-Thursday morning. The pressure gradient will tighten ahead of this systems and produce gusts 25-30 mph by Wednesday evening. A warm front will provide us a wintry mix of snow, rain and maybe a few pockets of freezing raing overnight. Right now the best chance for accumulating snow looks to be confined to the mountains and the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. While the Columbia Basin and foothills will see a mix of snow and rain with little to no accumulation.
Possible Snow Accumulation... Wednesday Evening/Night-Thursday AM
- Cascade Passes/E. Slopes: 3-7"
- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys: 1-3"
- Columbia Basin (Tri-Cities)-Foothills (Walla Walla, Pendleton): None (wintry mix)
- Blues: 1-4"
- Spokane/Pulman: Trace
Dry Friday as we will be in between systems with highs warming into the low-mid 40s. However, upslope winds will maintain scattered snow/rain showers in the Blues and Cascades through Saturday. The next frontal system arrives Saturday night with a rain/snow mix and ending as rain by mid-late Sunday morning. Highs this weekend in the upper 30s-mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s-mid 30s. The active pattern continues early next week with wintry mix early Monday morning changing to rain with highs in the upper 30s-mid 40s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.