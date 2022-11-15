Area of low clouds and locally dense freezing fog this morning, otherwise partly sunny and cold. Morning temperatures in the teens and 20s, mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30-low 40s.
The blocking ridge (Omega Block) continues to hold strong over the Pacific Northwest early this morning. We are once again seeing areas of low clouds and fog developing under the inversion. Any fog that does develop could be locally dense with visibility below a mile at times. Low clouds and fog chances look better tonight and Wednesday with highs in the mid-upper 30s and lows in the 20s.
A weak "back door" cold front is still scheduled to drop south out of Canada late Wednesday night-early Thursday morning. Most of the moisture and energy with this front will slide well east of the viewing area. The far northeast corner of WA has a slight chance for a few flurries Wednesday night. As the front moves south the foothills of the Blues could see a stray flurry early Thursday morning. No accumulation is expected with this front. Winds increase during the day on Thursday with gusts 20-25 mph, Highs will be a bit warmer in the low 40s. Colder air spills into the region Thursday night with lows in the mid-teens.
High pressure and cold weather returns Friday with an increasing chance for patching freezing fog by Saturday morning. Highs in the 30s and lows in the teens. Another weak front arrives Sunday night-Monday morning. This will be a Pacific front so it may have enough moisture after crossing the Cascades for a few flurries Monday morning.
