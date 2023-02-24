Mostly sunny and cold today. Watch out for slick roads this morning from the Tri-Cities to the Foothills. Morning temperatures in the single digits-low teens with wind chills below zero, mid 20s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 20s.
High pressure building into the region today through Saturday will provide us with mostly clear skies and below average temperatures. Lows tonight will dip into the single digits and teens. Winds tonight will be light and variable so wind chills should not be an issue. Mostly sunny for most of the day on Saturday with highs in the low 30s. Increasing clouds Saturday evening ahead of our next weather system. This front will bring us light snow overnight Saturday through Sunday morning. Accumulation looks to be light in the lower elevations, but heavier snow in the mountains may require a Winter Weather Advisory. Any low-level accumulation will melt as afternoon highs will climb into the 40s.
Snow Accumulation (Possible)... Saturday Night-Sunday Morning
- Cascades: 4-10"
- Blues: 3-6"
- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys: 1/2" or less
- Columbia Basin (Tri-Cities): ½" or less
- Foothills (Walla Walla, Pendleton): 1/2-1.5"
- Northern Franklin, Walla Walla Counties and North to Spokane, Pullman: 1-3"
The weather pattern remains unsettled through next Tuesday with disturbances arriving around every 24 hours. This will keep snow falling in the mountains as well as give lower elevations a chance for light snow or mix Monday and Tuesday morning. Any low-level accumulation should be light and won't last for long with afternoon highs in the low. mid 40s. Partly cloudy, breezy Wednesday and Thursday with snow showers in the mountains. Highs in the mid 40s-near 50.
