Lots of sunshine on the way, but air quality concerns continue
It looks like the Tri-Cities will kick off a new week with lots of sunshine, although some air quality concerns will stay with us through Tuesday.
The rest of Sunday night will be clear, calm and cold. We're looking at overnight lows in the upper 20s for the Tri-Cities area, along with some calm winds.
Monday will bring sunshine and highs in the mid to low 50s. Similar conditions and temperatures will stick around for most of the week, although a chance of rain will return to our forecast by Friday night. We'll add a few degrees to our daytime highs by next weekend and potentially hit the low 60s.