Mostly sunny and breezy this evening with gusts 20-25 mph. Stronger gusts in the Kittitas Valley and Columbia Gorge with gusts 30-40 mph. Expect decreasing winds after 11 PM. Evening temperatures in the 80s-near 90. Cooler air spills into the region overnight with morning lows in the 50s-low 60s. Feeling good Thursday with highs in the mid-upper 80s. Breezy winds will redevelop in the Kittitas Valley again tomorrow with gusts 20-30 MPH.
Ridging returns Thursday, dominating our weather pattern through the middle of next week with highs climbing into the low-upper 90s by the weekend. Triple digits return to the Columbia Basin next Monday and Tuesday. A tight pressure gradient will develop Tuesday afternoon between the high pressure offshore and a frontal system dropping into Montana. This will produce breezy to gusty winds through Wednesday resulting in a high fire danger for the region.
