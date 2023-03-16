Mostly sunny and a little warmer today. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, near 50 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 50s.
A ridge of high pressures will keep us dry through Saturday. High levels clouds will begin to spill over the ridge late Friday-Saturday with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. The ridge shifts east Sunday allowing a weak upper-level disturbance to swing through the Pacific Northwest. The mountains have the best chance for precipitation with a little rain/snow mix (no accumulation). Lower elevations will see increasing clouds and a slight chance (10-20%) for a stray shower/sprinkle by late afternoon/evening. Highs near 60 and lows in the mid-upper 30s.
Spring arrives Monday afternoon at 2:24 PM with mainly dry weather. By Monday evening an upper-level low will be off the northern coast of California and we could see a few stray showers by late evening/night as the low tracks northeast. Rain chances increase by Tuesday morning with the low sitting in southcentral OR. By evening the low is in southeast WA and this will keep rain chances in the region overnight. Rain showers continue through midday Wednesday as the low stalls over central WA. The low begins to weaken and opens up Wednesday afternoon/evening as it moves east taking the showers with it. Highs cool to the mid 50s and low in the 30s.
Snow levels look to remain above 4,500 ft Monday morning with little to no snow accumulation in the passes. Snow levels drop to 3,000 ft by Monday evening with snow accumulation possible in the passes. By Wednesday evening 3-7" of snow in possible in the Cascades and 1-3" in the Blues.
