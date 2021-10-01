TRI-CITIES & YAKIMA, WA - For our first day of October we have a high of 70 and low of 39 in Tri-Cities. In Yakima. we have a high of 66 and a low of 41. Tomorrow and the rest of our weekend will be warmer and temperatures will continue to be in the 70s next week.
Today through Sunday night, we have a weakening cold front pushing off to the east and northeast early this morning. This front is actually what brought us that rain last night.
The upper trough partnering with the cold front will move across our area with cooler temperatures and lingering clouds. We will have very light winds except for probably windier conditions in the Cascade gaps.
Tonight, an upper flow will bring us dry and mild conditions for this weekend.
A trough in the northeast Pacific will give us some warmer temperatures Saturday and Sunday.
Next week, Monday through Friday, an upper level low will come off the Pacific Northwest coast from Gulf of Alaska by Monday afternoon. This brings us some light breeze and additionally some slight chance of rain in the Cascades.