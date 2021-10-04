Marvelous Monday ahead of us with drastic temperature change coming Wednesday

SOUTHEASTERN WA - With a high of 73 in Tri-Cities and 74 in Yakima, temperatures will remain mild today and tomorrow. Lows will be in the upper 40s tonight.
Today through Wednesday night, a dry west and southwesterly flow will be coming from a trough off the coast. A weak cold front in partnership with this trough will continue to move onshore Tuesday and into the Cascades Tuesday night which will develop some rain. Some chance of slight rain showers Wednesday morning in Central Oregon and east of the Cascades. If any rain, this would be very light rain.
The trough will also bring gusty winds especially in the Gorge. Big change coming Wednesday with much cooler temperatures. Temperatures will drop 10-15 degrees cooler. A low pressure system coming from the Gulf of Alaska will bring in much cooler temperatures and slight chances of rain in the Pacific Northwest by the middle of the week.
Thursday through next Monday, we will have below average temperatures with slight chances of rain but that will mostly be in the mountains. It will be a little warmer this weekend with breezy conditions Sunday afternoon through Monday. Thursday morning brings an upper-level trough over the PNW.