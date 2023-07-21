Dear Reader,

I'd like to say Welcome to Seattle (NY) to Taylor Swift. The skies the limit for Ms. Swift and there's no doubt she'll continue to sell numerous records. Call it what you want, but the weather in Seattle is going to be unlike eastern Washington. We saw the triple digits again today, but we won't see them again tomorrow. However, we'll see the upper 90s throughout the weekend wishing we were in exile at the lakes to cool off. Don't blame me for the hot temperatures because there's not much I can do other than say you should've said no to going outdoors. Perhaps you should stay stay stay inside where there's plenty of AC. While I'm a girl at home, those attending the concert can expect a nice day at Lumen Field Saturday. When the garden gates open, everyone will be standing in their nice dress staring at the sunset with temperatures in the 70s and a slight breeze. It's nice to have a friend when going to concerts, so make the friendship bracelets and remember the moment when Taylor walks out and sings to the crowd. The weather. The concert. The crowds. All enchanted by the words to every song making you feel bejeweled. Once the lights go out and the music stops and it's time to go home, the weather will stay calm and relatively warm for the night. A pattern that will repeat into the start of the week.

Long story short it's going to stay warm and breezy throughout the next couple of days with an increased chance of fire dangers with dry, windy and warmer days.

The following week, we stay in the low/mid 90s with overnight lows in the 60s. A low off the coast makes its way over the PNW cooling us down. It also has some breezy to gusty winds that continue to move haze from fires in SW Oregon towards the Northeast part of the state. Any smoke we see could be carried away by the end of the weekend with the gusty winds. The winds will remain calmer into next week with temperatures going back into the mid 90s.

Tri-Cities

Saturday: Sunny, breezy and HOT - 99/68

Sunday: Sunny - 98/66

Monday: Sunny and cooling down - 94/62

Tuesday: Sunny - 90/60

Wednesday: Back to the upper 80s - 88/60

Thursday: Sunny calm winds - 91/62

Yakima

Saturday: Mostly clear skies, breezy - 97/64

Sunday: Mostly clear - 95/63 Monday: Mostly sunny - 89/58 Tuesday: Suny and "cooler" - 86/57 Wednesday: Sunny - 86/58