Memorial Day:
Temps are hanging in the upper 80s with the chance to break 90. Gonna be a hot one for the holiday, but remember to stay safe and be smart. Drink lots of water and wear sunscreen in the mostly sunny skies for the holiday. Very slight chance of thunderstorms in the northeast corner of Oregon and mainly along the Oregon-Idaho border.
Temperatures for Memorial Day:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 77-80/45-48
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 85-88/48-51
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 85-88/47-51
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 83-86/46-49
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 76-86/42-45
East slopes of the Cascades: 75-78/41-44
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 81-84/48-51
Cascades and mountain passes: 61-65/40-43
Tuesday:
Fairly nice conditions with temps in the mid 80s. Gusts could peak near 30 mph in the Cascades and the Columbia River Gorge from mid morning into the late evening. Dry, warm and windy weather helps increase our fire danger. Overnight lows cooling slightly into the 40s.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 71-74/38-43
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 83-86/46-49
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 83-86/49-52
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 79-81/45-48
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 79-82/46-49
East slopes of the Cascades: 71-74/41-44
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-84/48-51
Cascades and mountain passes: 61-65/40-43
Wednesday:
Slowly cooling down as we get back to the low 80s for the rest of the week. Other places will be in the upper 70s.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 76-79/50-54
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 81-84/53-56
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/55-58
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/52-55
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 78-81/53-56
East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/47-50
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Thursday:
Slowly cooling down as we get back to the low 80s for the rest of the week. Other places will be in the upper 70s.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 76-79/50-54
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 81-84/53-56
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/55-58
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/52-55
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 78-81/53-56
East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/47-50
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Friday:
Temps begin to climb thanks to a ridge of high pressure developing over the region. First weekend in June is looking to be a hot one with temps breaking into the 90s and climbing really fast.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 76-79/50-54
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 81-84/53-56
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/55-58
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/52-55
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 78-81/53-56
East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/47-50
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Saturday:
HOT as we see highs in the upper 80s and low 90s for June. Slight chance of some record breaking heat by the beginning of next week but temps will be 10-15° above normal.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 77-80/55-58
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 85-88/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 85-88/58-61
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 83-86/56-59
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 76-80/52-55
East slopes of the Cascades: 75-78/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 81-84/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 70-73/45-48
Sunday:
HOT as we see highs in the mid to low 90s for June. Slight chance of some record breaking heat by the beginning of next week but temps will be 10-15° above normal.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/55-58
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 88-93/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/63-66
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 88-91/60-63
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 88-91/60-63
East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/53-56
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-75/50-53
Monday:
HOT as we see highs in the mid to upper 90s for June. Slight chance of some record breaking heat by the beginning of next week but temps will be 10-15° above normal.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 85-88/55-58
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 91-94/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 96-99/63-66
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 88-91/60-63
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 93-96/60-63
East slopes of the Cascades: 87-91/57-60
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-75/50-53
