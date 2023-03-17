Partly to mostly cloudy tonight and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. Breezy winds in the foothills of the Blues gusts up to 20 mph.
Saturday mostly sunny and mild temperatures warm into the upper 50s and low 60s.
A weak disturbance moves in on Sunday with a slight chance of showers in the lower elevations and a chance of rain/snow mix in the mountains with no accumulation expected.
Spring arrives Monday at 2:24 PM with a chance of showers for the lower elevations and possible light snow in the mountains. Tuesday & Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and more Mountain snow with accumulations of 3-8" in the Cascades and the Blues.
Tri-Cities
Friday Night... Partly Cloudy, Mild ... 35
Saturday... Partly Sunny... 63/37
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, PM Showers... 61/40
Monday... Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers... 59/38
Tuesday... Scattered Showers, Breezy... 55/36
Wednesday... AM Showers... 59/35
Thursday... Partly Sunny, Breezy... 59/35
Yakima
Friday Night...Increasing Clouds ... 32
Saturday... Partly Sunny... 59/35
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, PM Showers... 56/38
Monday... Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers... 54/36
Tuesday... Scattered Showers, Breezy... 53/35
Wednesday... AM Showers... 56/32
Thursday... Partly Sunny, Breezy... 54/30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.