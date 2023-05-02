Decreasing clouds tonight, mostly calm and mild. Breezy gusty winds will continue in the Kittitas Valley winds 10-15 MPH and Gusts up to 22 MPH. Overnight lows in the 50s.
Sunny and hot Wednesday for most of the day, increasing clouds in the evening with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening and overnight. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s and near 90 degrees in the Tri-Cities.
Breezy and slightly cooler on Thursday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 70s and 80s.
Temperatures will drop drastically on Friday as low pressure moves in with scattered showers and breezy winds. Temperatures will drop to the 60s during the day and 30s and 40s for the overnight lows. Lows will be above the freeing level for most of the region.
Tri-Cities
Tuesday Night... Decreasing clouds, Muggy... 53
Wednesday... Partly Sunny, Evening/Night Showers/Stray T-Storm... 89/55
Thursday... Partly Sunny, Breezy, Night Showers/Stray T-Storm... 82/54
Friday... Scattered Showers, Cooler, Windy... 66/46
Saturday... Partly Sunny... 67/44
Sunday... Partly Cloudy... 68/43
Monday... Partly Sunny... 66/42
Yakima
Tuesday Night... Decreasing Clouds, light winds... 53
Wednesday... Partly Sunny, Evening/Night Showers/Stray T-Storm... 87/55
Thursday... Partly Sunny, Breezy, Night Showers/Stray T-Storm... 80/51
Friday... Scattered Showers, Cooler, Windy... 65/41
Saturday... Partly Sunny... 64/39
Sunday... Partly Cloudy... 64/38
Monday... Partly Sunny... 63/38
