Mild weather for our Wonderful Wednesday and one day left until TURKEY

SOUTHEAST, WA - On this wonderful Wednesday we a have a quiet and mild day with no rain or gusts. However, A number of atmospheric rivers is forecasted to hit Western Washington beginning tonight. This will give higher snow levels and moderate to heavy rain, as well as possible landslides from the rising river levels.
Today through Friday, a ridged and week trough will bring mountain snow and rain showers Thursday and Friday. Rain and winds have ended for today.
Into Turkey Day, a weak trough will come into our area bringing some rain across the Cascades, the Columbia Basin, and Blues into Friday. Snow levels will remain high with snow sticking in the highest point of the Cascades and the Blues with a possible wintry mix for lower elevations!
Breezier winds could come on Friday as a result of the pressure tightening.
Saturday through next Wednesday, an upper level ridging can bring chance of some moisture.
Thanksgiving night for Tri-Cities will have a 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 4am into Friday. Tri-Cities will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 and south wind around 9 mph.
In Yakima, a 20 percent chance of rain after 10am could give us a wet Thanksgiving. Yakima will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 and a calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. A 40 percent chance of rain into Thanksgiving evening.