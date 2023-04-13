Partly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of a stray shower in the Columbia Basin and foothills of the Blues light winds and overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.
Friday is sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the 50s and 60s. Clouds develop overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny to start with increasing clouds in the evening and highs in the 60s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
Showers and breezy winds Monday. Temperatures will remain on the cool side running 5-10 degrees below normal for this time of year.
Tri-Cities
Thursday Night... Mostly Cloudy, Stray PM Shower... 39
Friday... Partly/Mostly Sunny... 62/37
Saturday... Mostly Sunny... 66/45
Sunday... Mostly Cloudy, Chance of Showers... 65/43
Monday... Scattered Showers, Breezy... 60/39
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 59/39
Yakima
Thursday Night... Partly Cloudy... 31
Friday... Mostly Sunny... 59/34
Saturday... Mostly Cloudy... 62/39
Sunday... Partly Sunny, Chance of Showers... 60/34
Monday... Scattered Showers, Breezy... 56/32
Tuesday... Partly Cloudy, Windy, Stray Showers... 56/31
