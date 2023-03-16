Mostly clear tonight with chilly overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.
High pressure brings more sunshine through Saturday with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s and slightly warmer overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.
A weak disturbance moves in on Sunday with a slight chance of showers in the lower elevations and a chance of rain/snow mix in the mountains with no accumulation expected.
Spring arrives Monday at 2:24 PM with a chance of showers for the lower elevations and possible light snow in the mountains. Tuesday & Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and more Mountain snow with accumulations of 3-7" in the Cascades and 1-3" in the Blues.
Tri-Cities
Thursday Night... Clear, Chilly ... 27
St. Patrick's Day... Mostly Sunny... 60/30
Saturday... Partly Sunny... 61/33
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, Stray PM Shower... 60/39
Monday... Partly Sunny, Night Showers... 61/38
Tuesday... Scattered Showers, Breezy... 56/36
Wednesday... AM Showers... 56/33
Yakima
Thursday Night... Clear, Chilly ... 27
St. Patrick's Day... Mostly Sunny... 57/31
Saturday... Partly Sunny... 59/33
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, Stray PM Shower... 557/36
Monday... Partly Sunny, Late Evening Shower... 56/35
Tuesday... Scattered Showers, Breezy... 54/34
Wednesday... AM Showers... 55/29
