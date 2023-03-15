Mostly clear tonight with breezy winds decreasing after midnight. Chillyovernight lows in the mid to upper 20s.
High pressure builds for Thursday and Friday mostly sunny and warm with highs approaching the 60s.
The last weekend of winter will be mostly sunny and clear with a slight chance of stray evening showers Sunday night into Monday morning.
Tri-Cities
Wednesday Night... Clearing, Breezy, Chilly... 27
Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 58/27
St. Patrick's Day... Mostly Sunny... 59/32
Saturday... Partly Sunny... 59/33
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, Stray PM Shower... 60/38
Monday... Partly Sunny... 59/38
Tuesday... Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Breezy... 58/35
Yakima
Wednesday Night... Clearing, Breezy, Chilly... 53/26
Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 54/28
St. Patrick's Day... Mostly Sunny... 56/30
Saturday... Partly Sunny... 57/32
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, Stray PM Shower... 58/34
Monday... Partly Sunny... 55/34
Tuesday... Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Breezy... 53/32
