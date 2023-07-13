July 13th, 2023 Forecast
Weather Alert Saturday and Sunday for Tri-Cities, Saturday for Yakima
Triple digits are back!
-Remember to stay hydrated
-Avoid spending too much time outdoors
-Wear your sunscreen
-Remain fire smart when starting any barbecues,
And so, the warm-up begins. Today we see the 90s once again, mid 90s in the lower basin, upper 80s in the upper elevations. An upper-level ridge makes way through with a warming trend across the PNW as we head into the weekend. This does raise some increased heat concerns since we see the 100s throughout the weekend. Winds coming through the Cascade gaps turn breezy locally. If any winds increase, it's possible we see a Red Flag Warning for the Kittitas Valley, Lower Basin and eastern Gorge.
Sunday is looking to be the HOTTEST day over the next week. The breeze isn't going anywhere, they stick around until Sunday night before a trough moves in to cool us done on Monday. Although we see a slight cool down, the fire dangers remain high with the breeze. Monday, cooler and a slight chance of some stray random raindrops in the high elevations of the Cascades. Throughout the rest of the week, a ridge in the North Rockies and upper-level trough make for a week with nice temperatures and breezy conditions.
Thursday, we start to see another warm-up with temperatures in the mid 90s in the lower basin and mid to upper 80s in the upper elevations.
Tri-Cities
Thursday: Sunny and breezy - 94/62
Friday: Hot and sunny - 98/65
Saturday: WX Alert Sunny and hot - 101/66
Sunday: WX Alert Hottest Day - 103/68
Monday: Sunny and breezy - 92/61
Tuesday: Sunny - 89/57
Wednesday: Sunny - 90/58
Yakima
Thursday: Sunny and breezy - 90/58
Friday: Mostly clear skies - 93/62
Saturday: Sunny and warm - 98/64
Sunday: WX Alert hottest day - 100/66
Monday: Sunny and breezy - 87/56
Tuesday: Sunny - 85/56
Wednesday: Sunny and warmer - 91/60
