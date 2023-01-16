MLK Jr. Day Weather Forecast

Tonight:
Some patchy fog developing tonight with lows dropping to or just below freezing. Mostly quiet tonight in terms of weather, little to now precipitation except for maybe slight snowfall at the very tops of mountains in the region. Otherwise, the only concern is foggy conditions in the Kittitas and Yakima valleys overnight that may cause some icy roads especially on bridges and overpasses.
Temperatures for tonight:
Upper elevations of the Blues: mid 20s/low 30s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: mid 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: mid 30s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): mid 30s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: low 30s.
East slopes of the Cascades: upper 20s/low 30s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: mid 30s.
Cascades and mountain pass: mid 30s.
Tuesday:
Morning fog hanging around for a few hours after sun-up in the Kittitas and Yakima valleys but turning into mostly sunny skies by lunchtime through the afternoon. Clouds will build into the region from the west as we see a slight chance of some light mountain snow and rain showers very late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: low 40s/upper 30s during the day and overnight lows in the low 30s/upper 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: upper 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the low 30s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): low to mid 40s during the day and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the upper 20s/low 30s.
East slopes of the Cascades: low 30s during the day and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: low 40s until you hit the gorge then temps will go to the mid 40s during the day and the Simcoe Highlands along US 97 dropping to the low 30s/upper 20s and the gorge dropping to the lower 30s.
Cascades and mountain passes: upper 30s during the day and dropping to the upper 20s.
Wednesday:
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of some rainfall in the Columbia Basin and a greater chance of rain in Yakima and the Kittitas valleys. Blues and Cascades will see very light snowfall at lower elevations, but closer to 2-5 inches above 2,000 ft. Mountain passes could become slick and even icy possibly impacting travel to the west side of Washington and Oregon or to southeast Oregon and southern Idaho. Most of the clouds clearing out by the evening hours of Wednesday with possibly slick roads here locally overnight.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 40-44/27-32
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 45-49/34-38
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 43-47/29-33
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 42-46/26-30
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 37-42/26-30
East slopes of the Cascades: 32-35/22-26
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 41-45/30-34
Cascades and mountain passes: 32-35/22-26
Thursday:
Partly sunny skies in the morning as some clouds may be lingering behind from Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies developing in the afternoon as we see even cooler temperatures with the clearer conditions. Pretty quiet from Thursday on for weather, shaping up to be a chilly but clear end of the week/weekend.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 30-35/21-25
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 40-45/27-33
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 40-45/26-31
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 38-41/26-29
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 38-42/24-27
East slopes of the Cascades: 32-35/22-26
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 41-45/30-34
Cascades and mountain passes: 32-35/22-26
Friday:
Mostly sunny skies for Friday with temps staying chilly as overnight conditions remain mostly clear. Expect to break out the ice scrapers in the mornings before your commute on Thursday and Friday. Friday night will be mostly clear but frigid as overnight lows drop sharply to kickstart the weekend.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 30-35/21-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 32-35/22-26
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 40-45/27-33
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 40-45/26-31
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 38-41/26-29
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 38-42/24-27
East slopes of the Cascades: 32-35/22-26
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 41-45/30-34
Saturday:
Cloudy in the east slopes of the Cascades with the skies staying mostly clear for the Columbia Basin and northern Oregon. A very slight chance of a slight shower in the east slopes of the Cascades and the Yakima and Kittitas valleys with conditions clearing up again by the evening. Chilly and some slight ice on the roads to be expected late night/early Sunday morning.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Cascades and mountain passes: 32-35/22-26
Upper elevations of the Blues: 30-35/21-25
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 40-45/27-33
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 40-45/26-31
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 38-41/26-29
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 38-42/24-27
East slopes of the Cascades: 32-35/22-26
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 41-45/30-34
Sunday:
Mostly sunny to wrap up the weekend and begin next week with frigid, but nice conditions. Bundle up!
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 30-35/21-25
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 40-45/27-33
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 40-45/26-31
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 38-41/26-29
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 38-42/24-27
East slopes of the Cascades: 32-35/22-26
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 41-45/30-34
Cascades and mountain passes: 32-35/22-26
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.