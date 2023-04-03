Monday April 3rd Weather Forecast

Monday:
Chance of some morning flurries and light accumulation of snow in the Columbia Basin. A couple tenths of an inch, but north Franklin County could see slightly heavier snow. Confidence is not high there will be much to worry about other than some slick back roads. Cool temps for the region to start the work week. A few light showers could be caught lingering around the lower elevations as the mountains will catch a break from the heavy snowfall. Slight chance of thunderstorms for tonight with scattered showers across the region. Most will end by midnight with partly cloudy skies to follow. Could see some small hail falling in during the thunderstorms with lightning strikes here and there.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 39-40/25-28.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 50-55/28-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 53-56/29-33.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 48-51/28-31
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 51-54/24-27
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/21-24
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 36-39/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Tuesday:
Less and less clouds as the week progresses and allows more sunshine into our lives. Temps slightly warming to the mid and upper 50s, but staying relatively close to the same as the weekend. Overnight lows will climb quickly throughout the week heading into a nice weekend.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Wednesday:
Less and less clouds as the week progresses and allows more sunshine into our lives. Temps slightly increase to the upper 50s, even low 60s. Overnight lows will climb quickly throughout the week heading into a nice weekend.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 40-44/30-33.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 57-62/38-41
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 59-63/39-43.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 58-61/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 57-60/30-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 43-48/28-32
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 46-49/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Thursday:
Sunny skies to wrap up the week with temps slightly increasing to the upper 50s, even low 60s. Overnight lows will climb quickly throughout the week heading into a nice weekend. Another low moving into the region during the afternoon bringing more showers and some instability that could produce a few random thunderstorms. Showers will continue through Friday remaining isolated and random.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Friday:
Sunny skies to wrap up the week with temps slightly increasing to the mid and low 60s. Overnight lows will climb quickly throughout the week heading into a nice weekend. Showers during the day with possible thunderstorms at night as we see calmer conditions develop late Friday night/early Saturday morning.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 43-47/32-35.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 57-62/38-41
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 62-65/39-43.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 62-65/37-40
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 58-62/35-38
East slopes of the Cascades: 48-52/33-35
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 46-49/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Saturday:
Sunny skies to wrap up the week with temps slightly increasing to the mid and low 60s. Overnight lows will climb quickly throughout the week heading into a nice weekend.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Sunday
Sunny skies continue thanks to a ridge of high pressure that moves in Friday night. Unstable conditions of warm air down low and cold air aloft mixing at night could lead to possible rain showers and the very slight chance of a random thunderstorm. Temps will warm to be slightly above normal.
